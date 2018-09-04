Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Queenslayer
A failed mage learns that just because he’s not the chosen one it doesn’t mean he can’t be a hero in the fifth book of an adventure fantasy series from Sebastien de Castell.Read More
Kellen Argos is an outlaw spellslinger with a bad reputation, a long list of enemies, and zero luck. When he accidently smears blood on the Daroman flag, he’s dragged before the queen to be executed for his act of treason.
Face-to-face with the young monarch, Kellen is offered a chance to save himself. If he can defeat the queen at a game of cards, he’ll walk free…if not, his life is forfeit. But what begins as a game reveals a conspiracy against the queen’s life. And now, Kellen is not only playing for his own freedom, but also for the future of an empire.
Spellslinger Series
Spellslinger
Shadowblack
Charmcaster
Soulbinder
Queenslayer
For more from Sebastien de Castell, check out:
The Greatcoats Quartet
Traitor’s Blade
Saint’s Blood
Knight’s Shadow
Tyrant’s Throne
span
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Told with the conviction of Ursula Le Guin and the dash of Alexandre Dumas"—New Statesman (UK) on Spellslinger
Spellslinger is the start of something truly special. Sebastien de Castell is a master of breakneck pacing, dagger-sharp dialogue, and twists you didn't see coming--and this series has it all."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld on Spellslinger
"A fast, fun, often funny fantasy series"—B&N Sci-Fi and Fantasy Blog
"Exotic, original and gripping from the get-go, Spellslinger is a must-read"—Jonathan Stroud, author of the Lockwood and Co series on Spellslinger
"An intriguing system of magic, wry humor, and a twisting plot make for an entertaining series debut."—Kirkus on Spellslinger
"A bucket-load of tension is offset with humour, power struggles, lots of magic and some great characters. Fantasy junkies will devour with relish."—Guardian (UK) on Spellslinger
"Hugely enjoyable - fast-paced, compassionate, wise and with terrific characters."—Amanda Craig, author of Hearts and Minds on Spellslinger
"A fun, fast-moving adventure, with surprising depth and insight."—Hugo Award winning author Jim C. Hines on Spellslinger
"A tremendously fun read full of wit and action."—James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost on Spellslinger
"Written with such obvious joy and brio that it demands to be read."—RJ Barker, author of Age of Assassins on Spellslinger
"There's room for wit and playfulness amid the high-stakes duels and death matches, and Kellen's career is likely to run and run."—The Observer (UK) on Spellslinger
"We can confidently say that de Castell's new series has hit the ground running."—Starburst Magazine on Spellslinger
"This book is dangerously addictive. It has it all: compelling world-building, breathtaking plot-twists, a page-turning pace, and characters who soon feel like old friends. I can't wait for the next one!"—Melissa Caruso, author of The Tethered Mage