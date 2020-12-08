Legacy of Light

In the stunning conclusion to Matthew Ward’s epic Legacy trilogy, shadows gather, alliances shatter, and one final battle looms. What hope remains, lies within the light…



For the first time in many years, the Tressian Republic and the Hadari Empire are at peace. But darkness never sleeps.



In Tregard, Empress Melanna Saranal struggles to protect a throne won at great cost.



In Tressia, Lord Protector Viktor Droshna seeks to restore all he's lost through forbidden means.



And as the sins of the past are once more laid bare, every road will lead to war.

