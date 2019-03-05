Matthew Ward

Broken from a young age thanks to early exposure to the fictional worlds of Doctor Who, The Box of Delights and Richard Carpenter’s Robin of Sherwood, Matthew has frequently been accused of living in worlds of his own in the years since. That being the case, writing them down for others to visit seemed the way to go.





When not wandering the dark reaches of the London Underground in search of otherworldly doors – which he insists are there, thank you very much – Matthew lives near Nottingham with his extremely-patient wife and several attention-seeking cats.



