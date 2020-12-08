In the stunning conclusion to Matthew Ward’s epic Legacy trilogy, shadows gather, alliances shatter, and one final battle looms. What hope remains, lies within the light…
For the first time in many years, the Tressian Republic and the Hadari Empire are at peace. But darkness never sleeps.
In Tregard, Empress Melanna Saranal struggles to protect a throne won at great cost.
In Tressia, Lord Protector Viktor Droshna seeks to restore all he's lost through forbidden means.
And as the sins of the past are once more laid bare, every road will lead to war.
The Legacy Trilogy
Legacy of Ash
Legacy of Steel
Legacy of Light
"Expertly interspersing vivid action sequences with quiet, introspective stretches, Ward guides readers and characters alike through this winding, well-crafted saga. The result is an impressive series opener."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Legacy of Ash
"Packed with big battles, shadowy intrigue and a large cast of characters, Legacy of Ash is an absorbing debut."—James Islington on Legacy of Ash
"A hugely entertaining debut."—John Gwynne on Legacy of Ash
"As intricate as a precision-engineered watch; as surprising as a precision-engineered watch with a concealed face-stabbing mechanism."—Gareth Hanrahan on Legacy of Ash
"Epic fantasy as it should be: big, bold and very addictive."—Starburst on Legacy of Ash
"An incredibly impressive piece of fantasy fiction."—The Fantasy Inn on Legacy of Ash
"This is the first epic fantasy book I've enjoying getting immersed in for ages . . . a great romp in a brilliantly realized setting . . . I have lost sleep, forgotten food and made this the thing what I pick up every moment I can get."—SFFWorld on Legacy of Ash
"A perfect blend of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and Bernard Cornwell's The Last Kingdom."—FanFi Addict on Legacy of Ash