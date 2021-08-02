The Wizard of Eventide

"Skovron launches his Slavic-influenced Goddess War series with this intricate, well-told fantasy.... This is epic fantasy done right."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Ranger of Marzanna

"The worldbuilding is solid, the action is nonstop, and Skovron's overall character development is exceptional (especially when it comes to the female main characters, who are all brilliantly multidimensional and identifiable) ... An undeniable page-turner that will have readers salivating for the next volume of this projected trilogy." —Kirkus on The Ranger of Marzanna

"The Ranger of Marzanna pits brother against sister in a bewitching, snow-swept world, where political schemes collide with the machinations of a death goddess. A magical tale of power and sacrifice, manipulation and betrayal."—Melissa Caruso, author of The Tethered Mage

"Skovron's eye for characterization and situations is exceptional... A compelling coming-of-age yarn."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Hope and Red