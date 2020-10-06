The first daughter is for the Throne.
The second daughter is for the Wolf.
For fans of Uprooted and The Bear and the Nightingale comes a dark, sweeping debut fantasy novel about a young woman who must be sacrificed to the legendary Wolf of the Wood to save her kingdom. But not all legends are true, and the Wolf isn't the only danger lurking in the Wilderwood.
As the only Second Daughter born in centuries, Red has one purpose-to be sacrificed to the Wolf in the Wood in the hope he'll return the world's captured gods.
Red is almost relieved to go. Plagued by a dangerous power she can't control, at least she knows that in the Wilderwood, she can't hurt those she loves. Again.
But the legends lie. The Wolf is a man, not a monster. Her magic is a calling, not a curse. And if she doesn't learn how to use it, the monsters the gods have become will swallow the Wilderwood-and her world-whole.
"A brilliant dark fantasy debut!"–Jodi Picoult, NYT bestselling author
"Drenched in atmosphere, with sharp and biting prose, Whitten’s For the Wolf is a glorious journey through woods deep and so very dark. A stunning debut."—Erin Craig, NYT bestselling author of House of Salt and Sorrows
“A brilliant dark fantasy debut. I loved it! I was completely swept away by the world-building, the characters, and the delicate gorgeousness of the writing.”—Jodi Picoult, New York Times bestselling author
“Blisteringly romantic and utterly transportive, For the Wolf is the kind of story you want to sink into and for all its danger and thorns the Wilderwood is a place you’ll never want to leave. A must read.”—Emily Duncan, author of The Wicked Saints
“Eerie, earthy to its bones, and rife with elder magic. Hannah Whitten is one to watch.”—Anna Bright, author of The Beholder
"Atmospheric, folkloric, and half-familiar. If you ever wished Beauty and the Beast had more eldritch forest monsters and political machinations, this is the romance for you."—Alix E. Harrow, author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January