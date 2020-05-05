Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Legacy of Steel
Warfare, myth and magic collide in Legacy of Steel, the spectacular sequel to Matthew Ward’s acclaimed fantasy debut Legacy of Ash.
A year has passed since an unlikely alliance saved the Tressian Republic from fire and darkness, at great cost. Thousands perished, and Viktor Akadra – the Republic’s champion – has disappeared.
While the ruling council struggles to mend old wounds, other factions sense opportunity. The insidious Parliament of Crows schemes in the shadows, while to the east the Hadari Emperor gathers his armies. As turmoil spreads across the Republic, its ripples are felt in the realms of the divine.
War is coming . . . and this time the gods themselves will take sides.
The Legacy Trilogy
Legacy of Ash
Legacy of Steel
Edition: Digital original
