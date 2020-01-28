The Trouble With Peace

The sequel to the New York Times bestselling A Little Hatred from epic fantasy master Joe Abercrombie.





For more from Joe Abercrombie, check out:





The Age of Madness

A Little Hatred





The First Law Trilogy

The Blade Itself

Before They Are Hanged

Last Argument of Kings





Best Served Cold

The Heroes

Red Country





The Shattered Sea Trilogy

Half a King

Half a World

Half a War



