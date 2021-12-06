"A master of his craft." —Forbes
The New York Times bestselling finale to the Age of Madness trilogy that began with A Little Hatred finds the world in an unstoppable revolution where heroes have nothing left to lose as darkness and destruction overtake everything.
Chaos. Fury. Destruction.
The Great Change is upon us . . .
Some say that to change the world you must first burn it down. Now that belief will be tested in the crucible of revolution: the Breakers and Burners have seized the levers of power, the smoke of riots has replaced the smog of industry, and all must submit to the wisdom of crowds.
With nothing left to lose, Citizen Brock is determined to become a new hero for the new age, while Citizeness Savine must turn her talents from profit to survival before she can claw her way to redemption. Orso will find that when the world is turned upside down, no one is lower than a monarch. And in the bloody North, Rikke and her fragile Protectorate are running out of allies . . . while Black Calder gathers his forces and plots his vengeance.
The banks have fallen, the sun of the Union has been torn down, and in the darkness behind the scenes, the threads of the Weaver's ruthless plan are slowly being drawn together . . .
"No one writes with the seismic scope or primal intensity of Joe Abercrombie." —Pierce Brown
For more from Joe Abercrombie, check out:
The Age of Madness
A Little Hatred
The Trouble With Peace
The Wisdom of Crowds
The First Law Trilogy
The Blade Itself
Before They Are Hanged
Last Argument of Kings
Best Served Cold
The Heroes
Red Country
The Shattered Sea Trilogy
Half a King
Half a World
Half a War
"No one writes with the seismic scope or primal intensity of Joe Abercrombie." —Pierce Brown
"A master of the genre."—Lev Grossman, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Abercrombie’s fans will be satisfied with this morally complex conclusion in which even the victorious few know that, in the end, '[e]very victory turns out to be just another defeat.'"—Booklist on The Wisdom of Crowds
"The Wisdom Of Crowds is the perfect—if slightly depressing—conclusion to an excellent trilogy that pushes this series into bold new territory."—Forbes on The Wisdom of Crowds
"With its thoughtful exploration of differing approaches to governance and rich, action-packed plot, this epic fantasy makes a fitting series close."
—Publishers Weekly on The Wisdom of Crowds
"Abercrombie's satisfying plotting and expert subversion of genre expectations are sure to please. Readers will be gripped."—Publishers Weekly on The Trouble With Peace
"Abercrombie squeezes your heart till it matches his beat. No one writes with the seismic scope or primal intensity of Joe Abercrombie."—Pierce Brown, #1 New York Times bestselling author, on A Little Hatred
"Abercrombie continues to do what he does best . . . Buckle your seat belts for this one . . . . A vivid and jolting tale."—Robin Hobb, New York Times bestselling author, on A Little Hatred
"Highly recommended - a funny, finely-wrought, terrifically energetic work of high fantasy. Seek it out."—Joe Hill on A Little Hatred
"Say one thing for Joe Abercrombie, say that he's a master of his craft."—Forbes on A Little Hatred
"A Little Hatred is Abercrombie at his very best: witty, wise, and whip-smart. Masterfully plotted . . . . I had high hopes for this book, and it exceed them all."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld, on A Little Hatred