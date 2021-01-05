"A master of his craft." – Forbes

"No one writes with the seismic scope or primal intensity of Joe Abercrombie." – Pierce Brown

From epic fantasy master Joe Abercrombie comes the stunning final book in the trilogy that began with the New York Times-bestseller A Little Hatred.

Chaos. Fury. Destruction.



The Great Change is upon us . . .



Some say that to change the world you must first burn it down. Now that belief will be tested in the crucible of revolution: the Breakers and Burners have seized the levers of power, the smoke of riots has replaced the smog of industry, and all must submit to the wisdom of crowds.



With nothing left to lose, Citizen Brock is determined to become a new hero for the new age, while Citizeness Savine must turn her talents from profit to survival before she can claw her way to redemption. Orso will find that when the world is turned upside down, no one is lower than a monarch. And in the bloody North, Rikke and her fragile Protectorate are running out of allies . . . while Black Calder gathers his forces and plots his vengeance.



The banks have fallen, the sun of the Union has been torn down, and in the darkness behind the scenes, the threads of the Weaver’s ruthless plan are slowly being drawn together . . .



