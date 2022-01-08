Proper Regency ladies are not supposed to become magicians—but Miss Abigail Wilder is far from proper.



The marriageable young ladies of London are dying mysteriously, and Abigail Wilder intends to discover why. Abigail’s father, the Lord Sorcier of England, believes that a dark lord of faerie is involved. But while Abigail is willing to match her magic against Lord Longshadow, neither her father nor high society believes that she is capable of doing so.



Thankfully, Abigail is not the only one investigating the terrible events. Mercy, a street rat and self-taught magician, insists on joining Abigail in unraveling the mystery. Mercy is unpredictable, and her magic is strange and foreboding—but the greatest danger she poses may well be to Abigail’s heart.



A queer romantic faerie tale of defiant hope and love against all odds, set in Olivia Atwater’s enchanting version of Regency England.



Praise for the Regency Faerie Tales

“A delightful, romantic romp. The definition of a comfort read.” —Hannah Whitten



“Fully a delight! Whimsical, witty, and brimming over with charm.” —India Holton



“Sweeps you off your feet in the swooniest way possible.” —Megan Bannen



“I wolfed this down with great pleasure.” —KJ Charles



“Whimsical but never frivolous, sweet but not sugary. I loved it.” —Alix E. Harrow



“A perfect historical fantasy romance: Warm, sparkling with magic, dangerous, and delightful.” —Tasha Suri





