Longshadow

"A hugely enjoyable take on the Regency. . . I wolfed this down with great pleasure." —KJ Charles



Proper Regency ladies are not supposed to become magicians, but Miss Abigail Wilder is far from proper.



Abigail Wilder’s father may be the Lord Sorcier of England, but that does not mean that society is willing to accept her as a magician. When an uncanny magic begins spiriting away London’s ghosts, and a dark lord of faerie threatens her family, Abigail will stop at nothing to uncover the truth.



But Abigail is not the only one investigating the terrible events in London. Mercy, a street rat and self-taught magician, insists on joining Abigail to unravel the mystery. And while Mercy’s own magic is strange and foreboding, she may well pose an even greater danger to Abigail’s heart.



From the author of Half a Soul comes a defiant faerie tale of hope and love against all odds set in an enchanting world reminiscent of Regency England.