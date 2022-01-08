A housemaid needs some magical help when she falls for a high-society gentleman in this captivating historical fantasy full of wit, charm, and heart-fluttering romance.

Praise for the Regency Faerie Tales

Effie has most inconveniently fallen in love with the dashing Mr. Benedict Ashbrooke. There’s only one problem: Effie is a housemaid, and a housemaid cannot marry a gentleman. It seems that Effie is out of luck until she stumbles into the faerie realm of Lord Blackthorn, who is only too eager to help her win Mr. Ashbrooke’s heart. All he asks in return is that Effie sew ten thousand stitches onto his favorite jacket.Effie has heard rumors about what happens to those who accept magical bargains. But life as a maid at Hartfield is so awful that she is willing to risk even her immortal soul for a chance at something better. Now she has one hundred days—and ten thousand stitches—to make Mr. Ashbrooke fall in love and propose…if Lord Blackthorn doesn’t wreck things by accident, that is. For Effie’s greatest obstacle might well be Lord Blackthorn’s overwhelmingly good intentions."Smart and subversive, these charming romances will ignite your heart—and your hope." —Shelley Parker-Chan"Whimsical, witty, and brimming over with charm." —India Holton"Sweeps you off your feet in the swooniest way possible." —Megan Bannen"I wolfed this down with great pleasure." —KJ Charles"Warm, sparkling with magic, dangerous, and delightful." —Tasha Suri"Whimsical but never frivolous, sweet but not sugary. I loved it." —Alix E. Harrow