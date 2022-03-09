"A hugely enjoyable take on the Regency. . . I wolfed this down with great pleasure." —KJ Charles



Euphemia Reeves seems to have found herself a faerie godfather. Unfortunately, he has no clue what he’s doing.



Effie has most inconveniently fallen in love with the dashing Mr Benedict Ashbrooke. There’s only one problem: Effie is a housemaid, and a housemaid cannot marry a gentleman. It seems that Effie is out of luck until she stumbles into the faerie realm of Lord Blackthorn, who is only too eager to help Effie win Mr Ashbrooke’s heart. All he asks in return is that Effie sew ten thousand stitches onto his favorite jacket.



Effie has heard rumors about what happens to those who accept help from faeries, but life as a maid at Hartfield is so awful that she is willing to risk even her immortal soul for a chance at something better.



Now, she has one hundred days – and ten thousand stitches – to make Mr Ashbrooke fall in love and propose. . . if Lord Blackthorn doesn’t wreck things by accident, that is. For Effie’s greatest obstacle is proving to be none other than Lord Blackthorn’s overwhelmingly good intentions.



From the author of Half a Soul comes a whimsical fantasy romance with heaps of heart set in an enchanting world reminiscent of Regency England.