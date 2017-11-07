"Marked by intense, action-packed battle scenes, this grimdark epic fantasy is the escape you need right now."—Kirkus on The Tower of Living and Dying



'One of the most exciting voices not just in grimdark but in fantasy [...] eclipses almost everything else I've read this year'.—Grimdark Magazine on The Tower of Living and Dying

"Gritty and glorious! A great read."

—Miles Cameron, author of The Traitor Son Cycle on The Court of Broken Knives



"Fierce, gripping fantasy, exquisitely written; bitter, funny, and heart-rending by turns."—Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award winner for Children of Time on The Court of Broken Knives

"Grim, gritty, and fast paced; with great battles scenes! Anna Smith-Spark is one to watch."—Andy Remic, author of the Blood Dragon Empire series on The Court of Broken Knives

"Anna Smith-Spark writes in a unique voice with such pace and veracity your imagination has to struggle to keep up with your eyes."—Adrian Collins, Grimdark Magazine on The Court of Broken Knives

"Captivating."—Marc Turner, author of the Chronicles of the Exile series on The Court of Broken Knives

"All hail the queen of grimdark fantasy!"

—Michael R. Fletcher, author of Beyond Redemption on The Court of Broken Knives

"Spark's gripping debut is definitely one to read and prize."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Court of Broken Knives

"Holy crap, this is good!"—Grim Tidings on The Court of Broken Knives

"Spark's first novel lives up to its billing as a 'grimdark' tale. The setting may be bleak and dreary, but the worldbuilding is well done and the characters fit right in. Troubled, solitary and downright drug-addled as the protagonist is, readers will come around to his side as the reasons why he seeks for the throne he lost are revealed."—RT Book Reviews on The Court of Broken Knives

"This outstanding, unputdownable debut holds and horrifies like a blood-spattered tapestry. There's rough humour, high drama and a love of story-telling that shines through every page. Plus it's got dragons with bad breath. Brilliant."—The Daily Mail (UK) on The Court of Broken Knives

"It's a bold experiment and feels like something new. An interesting book to read and fascinating to discuss afterwards!"—Mark Lawrence on The Court of Broken Knives