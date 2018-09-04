Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jade War
In Jade War, the sequel to the World Fantasy Award-winning novel Jade City, the Kaul siblings battle rival clans for honor and control over an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis.
On the island of Kekon, the Kaul family is locked in a violent feud for control of the capital city and the supply of magical jade that endows trained Green Bone warriors with supernatural powers they alone have possessed for hundreds of years.
Beyond Kekon’s borders, war is brewing. Powerful foreign governments and mercenary criminal kingpins alike turn their eyes on the island nation. Jade, Kekon’s most prized resource, could make them rich – or give them the edge they’d need to topple their rivals.
Faced with threats on all sides, the Kaul family is forced to form new and dangerous alliances, confront enemies in the darkest streets and the tallest office towers, and put honor aside in order to do whatever it takes to ensure their own survival – and that of all the Green Bones of Kekon.
Jade War is the second book of the Green Bone Saga, an epic trilogy about family, honor, and those who live and die by the ancient laws of blood and jade.
The Green Bone Saga
Jade City
Jade War
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sweeping, leisurely, and epic, and combines political intrigue with sharply choreographed action scenes, but it's a character-driven family drama at its heart.... The increasingly complex narrative continually ups the stakes. This worthy continuation of the larger story line delivers a satisfying tale and sets the stage for the next installment."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"This smart and action-filled fantasy, filled with vibrant characters, weaves intricate plot threads throughout, positioning many female characters front and center.... Will leave readers breathless with anticipation."—Library Journal (starred review)
"Sure to leave readers hungry for more."—Bookish
"Stylish and action-packed, full of ambitious families and guilt-ridden loves, Jade City is an epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you'll forget you're reading a book."—Ken Liu, winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards
"Jade City has it all: a beautifully realized setting, a great cast of characters, and dramatic action scenes. What a fun, gripping read!"—Ann Leckie, author of the Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke Award winning novel Ancillary Justice
"Lee's astute worldbuilding raises the stakes for her vivid and tautly-described action scenes." —Scott Lynch, New York Times-bestselling author of The Lies of Locke Lamora, on Jade City
"Lee draws on her Chinese heritage, passion for gangster stories, and strong writing to launch a Godfather-inspired fantasy series that mixes bold martial-arts action and vivid worldbuilding. The result is terrific."—Library Journal (Pick of the Month, starred review) on Jade City
"Compelling characters and intricate worldbuilding.... I want to spend more time in Kekon."—Hank Green
"As this ambitious and complex story unfolds, Lee (Exo) skillfully juggles a huge cast. Her action scenes are flashy, brutal, and cinematic, while the family dynamics hold their own weight and significance. This is an engaging blend of crime drama and Asian martial arts film tropes.... an intense, satisfying experience."—Publishers Weekly on Jade City
"Intricate, fast-moving, and brazen, Jade City elevates the fantasy crime novel to something really special. A sharp and insightful new voice."—Elizabeth Bear, winner of the Hugo and Locus Awards
"With a powerful family of complex characters -- including my favorite, Kaul Shaelinsan -- Jade City beckons readers to secret family meetings and public battles between warring clans. With magical jade at stake, winning the battle for control of a city has never been more important, or more dangerous. Fonda Lee's first adult novel is a fast-hitting, tantalizing, sometimes unsettling, and always insightful book with a wealth of power at its core. A modern-day epic."—Fran Wilde, award-winning author of Updraft, Cloudbound, and Horizon
"How does a book make me giddy and heartbroken at the same time? Jade City delivers intrigue, family drama, and martial arts magic that feels absolutely real."—Mary Robinette Kowal
"Fast cars, brilliant characters, and gangster kung-fu! Swift, intricate, and vicious as a talon knife, Fonda Lee's Jade City will pull you into a world of deft intrigue, hard choices, and bloody loyalty. Lee's written the postcolonial Godfather hiding under the surface of the Avatar: the Last Airbender universe -- and it's a fantastic read."—Max Gladstone, Hugo Award-nominated author of the Craft Sequence
"An atmospheric, gritty noir tale of family loyalties, martial arts and power struggles in a city that feels so real it becomes a character in its own right. Jade City is epic drama writ large."—Aliette de Bodard, winner of the Nebula, Locus, and British Science Fiction Awards
"If you like extremely tense political maneuvering and intrigue, you will love Jade City. Fonda Lee is the new Mario Puzo; Jade City has officially dethroned The Godfather."—Sarah Gailey, Hugo and Campbell Award finalist
"Lee has a supreme talent for world-building.... A fierce, energetic and stylish story that will keep you engrossed from start to end."—Culturefly on Jade City
"Well-formed characters and impeccable world building."—Booklist on Jade City
"An instantly absorbing tale of blood, honor, family and magic, spiced with unexpectedly tender character beats."—NPR on Jade City
"An absolutely blistering read. The characters are perfectly three dimensional. The plot is thrilling and the action sequences are damn near perfect.... I cannot recommend Jade City highly enough."—The Eloquent Page
"Dynamic fight scenes and vibrant world-building bring to life this sharp, memorable story of a family caught up in a ferocious gang war."—Kate Elliott on Jade City
"I'm going to have to read Jade City again, slowly, to fully take in all the Cool Stuff, because the story dragged me through by the scruff of the neck. What a ride! I love this book."—Steven Brust
"A sweeping saga of ambition, loyalty, and family in a gritty, densely-imagined island city. Fonda Lee explores the tension between what is owed to family, country, and yourself in a high-stakes, high-octane game of power and control."— Tina Connolly, Nebula-nominated author of Ironskin, on Jade City
"Exquisite writing, explosive fighting -- Jade City is as rich and deadly as the Green Bones warriors who stalk its pages. I tore through this book like bullets through a fine restaurant in hotly disputed territory."—Heidi Heilig
"An ambitious statement.... Unforgettable."—Book Page on Jade City
"An addictive read with intense martial arts action and high-stakes character drama. I'll never look at jade the same way again."—Beth Cato on Jade City
"Propulsive plot.... A world that will be hard to forget."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Jade City
"An intriguing confluence of history, culture, and biology.... It'll be interesting to see what course Lee charts next."—Kirkus on Jade City