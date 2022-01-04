Jade Legacy

"Sweeping, leisurely, and epic, and combines political intrigue with sharply choreographed action scenes, but it's a character-driven family drama at its heart."?Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Jade War



"[Lee] juggles the personal and the epic with deft, admirable skill, weaving a story that is equally sweeping and intimate; a magical, almost operatic crime and family drama that feels all the more true because all of her jade-fueled supermen (and women) come with human hearts that bend and break the same as ours.?NPR on Jade War



"Jade City has it all: a beautifully realized setting, a great cast of characters, and dramatic action scenes. What a fun, gripping read!"?Ann Leckie, Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke Award-winning author



"Stylish and action-packed, full of ambitious families and guilt-ridden loves, Jade City is an epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you'll forget you're reading a book."?Ken Liu, Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Award-winning author



"Lee's astute worldbuilding raises the stakes for her vivid and tautly-described action scenes." ?Scott Lynch, New York Times bestselling author on Jade City



"Lee has upped her game in this novel, with deeper, more nail-biting intrigue and stunning, heart-pumping action scenes. Her character development is pitch-perfect."?Booklist on Jade War



"Lee effortlessly injects more complexity into an already-rich universe.... Lee proves she's still a master at mafia-magic storytelling, and this second volume is deeper and more ambitious than the first."?BookPage on Jade War



"Compelling characters and intricate worldbuilding.... I want to spend more time in Kekon."?Hank Green on Jade City



"Intricate, fast-moving, and brazen, Jade City elevates the fantasy crime novel to something really special. A sharp and insightful new voice."?Elizabeth Bear, Hugo and Locus Award-winning author



"A fast-hitting, tantalizing, sometimes unsettling, and always insightful book with a wealth of power at its core. A modern-day epic."?Fran Wilde on Jade City



"How does a book make me giddy and heartbroken at the same time? Jade City delivers intrigue, family drama, and martial arts magic that feels absolutely real."?Mary Robinette Kowal



"Fast cars, brilliant characters, and gangster kung-fu! Swift, intricate, and vicious as a talon knife, Fonda Lee's Jade City will pull you into a world of deft intrigue, hard choices, and bloody loyalty. A fantastic read."?Max Gladstone,



"An atmospheric, gritty noir tale of family loyalties, martial arts, and power struggles in a city that feels so real it becomes a character in its own right. Jade City is epic drama writ large."?Aliette de Bodard, Nebula, Locus, and British Science Fiction Award-winning author



"If you like extremely tense political maneuvering and intrigue, you will love Jade City. Fonda Lee is the new Mario Puzo; Jade City has officially dethroned The Godfather."?Sarah Gailey



"Dynamic fight scenes and vibrant world-building bring to life this sharp, memorable story of a family caught up in a ferocious gang war."?Kate Elliott on Jade City—Previous praise for the Green Bone Saga