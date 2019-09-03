Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Maker's Curse
International bestselling author Trudi Canavan returns with the final novel in the Millennium’s Rule series – her most powerful and thrilling adventure yet.
Rielle is now the Maker, restorer of worlds. She has lost count of the number of worlds she has been sent to save.
Tyen has cast off his old identity. No longer a spy, he now attempts to teach new sorcerers and find ways to counteract the war-machines that are spreading throughout the worlds.
But when an old enemy brings news of something worse than magically dead worlds and dangerous sorcerers – a threat unlike anything the worlds have faced before – Rielle and Tyen must reunite if they are to have any chance of saving humanity.
