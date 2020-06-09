Together, Rielle and Tyen face a dazzling world of political intrigue, treacherous villains, and unforgettable magic in this powerful and thrilling final novel of the Millennium’s Rule series.





Rielle is now the Maker, restorer of worlds. She has lost count of the number of worlds she has been sent to save. Tyen has cast off his old identity. No longer a spy, he now attempts to teach new sorcerers and find ways to counteract the war-machines that are spreading throughout the worlds.





But when an old enemy brings news of something worse than magically dead worlds and dangerous sorcerers — a threat unlike anything the worlds have faced before — Rielle and Tyen must reunite if they are to have any chance of saving humanity.





Millennium’s Rule series:

Thief’s Magic

Angel of Storms

Successor’s Promise

Maker’s Curse





