Maker's Curse
Together, Rielle and Tyen face a dazzling world of political intrigue, treacherous villains, and unforgettable magic in this powerful and thrilling final novel of the Millennium’s Rule series.
Rielle is now the Maker, restorer of worlds. She has lost count of the number of worlds she has been sent to save. Tyen has cast off his old identity. No longer a spy, he now attempts to teach new sorcerers and find ways to counteract the war-machines that are spreading throughout the worlds.
But when an old enemy brings news of something worse than magically dead worlds and dangerous sorcerers — a threat unlike anything the worlds have faced before — Rielle and Tyen must reunite if they are to have any chance of saving humanity.
Millennium’s Rule series:
Thief’s Magic
Angel of Storms
Successor’s Promise
More books by Trudi Canavan:
The Magician’s Apprentice
Traitor Spy trilogy:
The Ambassador’s Mission
The Rogue
The Traitor Queen
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A suspenseful masterpiece....This page-turner has twists in nearly every chapter, leaving readers on the edge of their seats. The shocking ending will have fans desperate for the sequel."—RT Book Reviews on Angel of Storms
"Delightful... a vivid and enjoyable experience."—SFX Magazine on Thief's Magic
"Rielle's story entrances... leaving readers eager for the next two volumes."—Publishers Weekly on Thief's Magic
"The darling of the fantasy fiction scene returns with a magical new trilogy to delight loyal readers and newcomers alike ... Canavan cleverly keeps you guessing ... definitely an inviting introduction to the series."—SciFi Now on Thief's Magic
"Will hook readers immediately and they won't be able to put this thrill-ride of a book down."—RT Book Reviews on Thief's Magic