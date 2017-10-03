Successor’s Promise

The third book in the Millennium’s Rule fantasy series by international bestseller Trudi Canavan.



Five years have passed since the Rebels confronted the Raen. Five years, in which the boy Rielle rescued, Qall, has safely grown up among the Travellers. Five years, in which Tyen has made a new home for himself, hidden from those who call him a traitor and the Spy.



Five years of chaos in the world, barely contained by Baluka and the Restorers. Worlds are at war, some overrun by machines, some drained of magic as sorcerers seek immortality.



As war threatens Rielle and Tyen’s hard-won peace, and Qall comes of age, loyalties will be decided and tested. The promises they have made could change everything. Qall’s very existence depends on them.



Because Dahli has the means to restore the Raen to power, and he will stop at nothing to succeed.