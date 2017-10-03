Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Successor's Promise
The third book in the Millennium’s Rule fantasy series by international bestseller Trudi Canavan.
Five years have passed since the Rebels confronted the Raen. Five years, in which the boy Rielle rescued, Qall, has safely grown up among the Travellers. Five years, in which Tyen has made a new home for himself, hidden from those who call him a traitor and the Spy.
Five years of chaos in the world, barely contained by Baluka and the Restorers. Worlds are at war, some overrun by machines, some drained of magic as sorcerers seek immortality.
As war threatens Rielle and Tyen’s hard-won peace, and Qall comes of age, loyalties will be decided and tested. The promises they have made could change everything. Qall’s very existence depends on them.
Because Dahli has the means to restore the Raen to power, and he will stop at nothing to succeed.
Millennium’s Rule series:
Thief’s Magic
Angel of Storms
Successor’s Promise
Maker’s Curse
More books by Trudi Canavan:
The Magician’s Apprentice
Traitor Spy trilogy:
The Ambassador’s Mission
The Rogue
The Traitor Queen
"A suspenseful masterpiece....This page-turner has twists in nearly every chapter, leaving readers on the edge of their seats. The shocking ending will have fans desperate for the sequel."—RT Book Reviews on Angel of Storms
"Delightful... a vivid and enjoyable experience."—SFX Magazine on Thief's Magic
"Rielle's story entrances... leaving readers eager for the next two volumes."—Publishers Weekly on Thief's Magic
"The darling of the fantasy fiction scene returns with a magical new trilogy to delight loyal readers and newcomers alike....Canavan cleverly keeps you guessing...definitely an inviting introduction to the series."—SciFi Now on Thief's Magic
"Will hook readers immediately and they won't be able to put this thrill-ride of a book down."—RT Book Reviews on Thief's Magic
"This captivating tale has already been hailed by critics as a 'must for lovers of good fantasy."—Marie Claire (Australia) on The Magicians' Guild
"Her [Canavan's] magical world is brilliantly conceived."—RT Book Reviews on The Magician's Apprentice