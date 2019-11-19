A Practical Guide to Conquering the World

Winner of the World Fantasy Award and one of the most original voices in modern fantasy, K.J. Parker brings his acclaimed sequence of novels that began with Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City to a refreshingly pragmatic conclusion.
For more from K. J. Parker, check out:
Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
How to Rule an Empire and Get Away With It
The Two of Swords
The Two of Swords: Volume One
The Two of Swords Volume Two
The Two of Swords: Volume Three
The Fencer Trilogy
Colours in the Steel
The Belly of the Bow
The Proof House
The Scavenger Trilogy
Shadow
Pattern
Memory
Engineer Trilogy
Devices and Desires
Evil for Evil
The Escapement
The Company
The Folding Knife
The Hammer
Sharps
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Readers are ensured a good time and a barrel of laughs to boot."—Publishers Weekly on How to Rule an Empire and Get Away With It
"Parker's latest epic fantasy proves that all the world is, indeed, a stage, and Parker himself is a master impresario. Readers will enjoy his comedic take on how politics are comprised of equal parts lies, incompetence, and the foolishness of humanity-with just enough flashes of brilliance to save the day. Recommended for fans of Terry Pratchett."—Library Journal on How to Rule an Empire and Get Away With It
"Full of invention and ingenuity . . . Great fun."—SFX on Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
"Launches a witty adventure series . . . Readers will appreciate the infusion of humor and fun-loving characters into this vivid and sometimes grim fantasy world."—Publishers Weekly on Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
"As with most of Parker's work, there is a melancholy undercurrent that gives the humor weight. As heroes go, Orhan is a reluctant and flawed one . . . . [but] when Orhan works the problem, we can't help but watch."—Locus on Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
"Parker's acerbic wit and knowledge of human nature are a delight to read as he explores the way conflict is guided, in equal measure, by the brilliance and unerring foolishness of humanity . . . . Thoroughly engaging."—RT Books Reviews on The Two of Swords: Volume One
"[Sharps] is a ripping good adventure yarn, laced with frequent barbed witticisms and ace sword fighting... Parker's settings and characterizations never miss a beat, and the intricate political interplay of intrigue is suspenseful almost to the last page."—Publishers Weekly on Sharps
"This is another splendid offering from K.J. Parker, the (pseudonymous) British fantasist who seems incapable of writing in anything but top form."—Locus on Sharps
"Well-crafted, powerful and downright unmissable"—SFX on The Company
"Brilliant."—Locus on The Engineer Trilogy
"Parker carries the reader on a headlong gallop to the powerful conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on The Company (starred review)
"Skillful plotting and rich scene-setting."—Guardian on The Company
"A richly textured and emotionally complex fantasy...Highly recommended."—Library Journal on The Engineer Trilogy (starred review)
"Astonishingly good."—RT Book Reviews on Sharps
"Parker's skillful control of pacing, expert rendering of characters, and subtle sense of humor add depth and believability."—Library Journal on Sharps
"An intriguing tale of magic, manipulation and revenge . . . An action-packed adventure."—Starburst on the Fencer trilogy