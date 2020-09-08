The Dragon of Jin-Sayeng

"Villoso has built an intricate world of politics and people, filled with honest, sometimes chaotic relationships and bad decisions that hook readers throughout. The stunning conclusion of the Chronicles of the Bitch Queen series is filled with high-stakes action, emotions, and magic, with an ending that will not disappoint."—Library Journal (starred review)

"The power plays are woven tightly into the action, as Villoso broadens her worldbuilding and adds some surprising twists ... A must for epic fantasy readers."—Library Journal (starred review) on The Ikessar Falcon

"Villoso crafts believable, complex characters and spices up the politics with dragons and magic. Fantasy readers will enjoy this intricate epic and be pleased by the broadening scope of the series."—Publishers Weekly on The Ikessar Falcon

"The Wolf of Oren-yaro is intricate, intimate, and intensely plotted. Full of subtle poignancy and remarkably genuine characters - even the rotten ones. I loved this book."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld, on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"A powerful new voice in epic fantasy. Villoso deftly creates an intricate and compelling world of high fantasy intrigue and adventure dominated by a crafty, whip-smart heroine determined to unite her kingdom at any cost."—Kameron Hurley, author of The Light Brigade, on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"Deeply compelling and wonderfully entertaining, The Wolf of Oren-yaro feels at once timely and timeless. K. S. Villoso's lush and finely crafted world envelops readers from the first page, as she takes us on an adventure full of heartache, hope, and triumph. It's a fabulous read!"—Josiah Bancroft, author of Senlin Ascends, on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"Intimate and epic. It compels you to read on, because it's a story about people not characters, civilizations not settings, and deadly power plays not sanitized throne-room politics."—Evan Winter, author of The Rage of Dragons, on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"A tale balanced on the blade's-edge between intrigue and action - and then Villoso twists the knife."—Gareth Hanrahan, author of The Gutter Prayer, on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"Delivers complex and intriguing characters, and an action-packed plot full of surprising twists and deep, vivid world building."—Melissa Caruso, author of The Tethered Mage, on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"[A] remarkable tale of nonstop tension, action, and betrayal . . . This excellent work will appeal to all readers of epic fantasy."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"Readers will be swept in by this strong protagonist and stunning worldbuilding, with a plot full of questions and surprises. Villoso's cunning, exciting debut is a new fantasy epic that readers will clamor for."—Library Journal (starred review) on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"Villoso's debut draws on Filipino culture and myths to create a detailed fantasy world and uses the first person narrative of a beleaguered queen to explore a tale of secrets, lies, betrayal, and treason."—Booklist on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"K.S. Villoso's The Wolf of Oren-yaro is a fascinating read, driven by a well-drawn cast of characters in a beautifully imagined world."—Book Page on The Wolf of Oren-yaro

"The Wolf of Oren-yaro is a high-fantasy thrill ride that fans of the genre will appreciate, particularly those thirsting for a strong female main character."—Ars Technica on The Wolf of Oren-yaro