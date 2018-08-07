The second in an action-packed epic fantasy series set in a world with dragon-fueled magic where master con artist Ardor Benn must infiltrate a centuries old secret organization to find a missing royal heir.





Ardor Benn saved civilization from imminent destruction, but his efforts brought war to the kingdom. It is believed that the rightful rulers have all been assassinated. However, a young heir might have survived.





An ancient organization known as The Realm is behind the chaos, working from the shadows. Under the anonymity of masks, information is distributed sparingly.





Ard’s been hired to infiltrate them, but he’s got competition from an old friend. One who’s set to prove she’s better than the self-proclaimed “Ruse Artist Extraordinaire.”





If Ard can’t find the heir then his world may again approach ruin. Stopping the complete and utter collapse of civilization is quickly becoming Ard’s specialty.





Kingdom of Grit:

The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn

The Shattered Realm of Ardor Benn

The Last Lies of Ardor Benn