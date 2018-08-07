Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Shattered Realm of Ardor Benn
The second in an action-packed epic fantasy series set in a world with dragon-fueled magic where master con artist Ardor Benn must infiltrate a centuries old secret organization to find a missing royal heir.
Ardor Benn saved civilization from imminent destruction, but his efforts brought war to the kingdom. It is believed that the rightful rulers have all been assassinated. However, a young heir might have survived.
An ancient organization known as The Realm is behind the chaos, working from the shadows. Under the anonymity of masks, information is distributed sparingly.
Ard’s been hired to infiltrate them, but he’s got competition from an old friend. One who’s set to prove she’s better than the self-proclaimed “Ruse Artist Extraordinaire.”
If Ard can’t find the heir then his world may again approach ruin. Stopping the complete and utter collapse of civilization is quickly becoming Ard’s specialty.
Kingdom of Grit:
The Last Lies of Ardor Benn
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Mission Impossible, but with magic, dragons, and a series of heists that go from stealing a crown to saving the world. A fun, terrific read I heartily recommend."—David Dalglish, author of A Dance of Cloaks, on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"Ardor is a rogue with a heart of gold and his team is incredibly fun to follow, but we also love this one of the originality of its heist."—B&N Sci-Fi and Fantasy Blog on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"If you enjoy The Lies of Locke Lamora . . . then I can confidently predict that The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn is the book for you . . . Highly recommended."—The Eloquent Page on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"I cannot recommend this book highly enough. It is easily the best fantasy-heist book I have read in years!"—A Fantastical Librarian on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"The world of Ardor Benn is fascinating, deep, and well written ... This is a very impressive debut and Tyler Whitesides is clearly a talented writer with a lot of potential."—The Quill to Live on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn delivers. From start to finish this is an amazing read."—The Book Plank on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"A cracking introduction to a new fantasy world that demands further exploration."—SFX on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn
"Commendable adult fantasy debut . . . fun, entertaining and has a unique magic system . . . pretty darn cool."—Booknest on The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn