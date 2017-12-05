The journey that began in The Shadow of What Was Lost and continued in An Echo of Things to Come now comes to its breathtaking conclusion in The Light of All That Falls, the spectacular final chapter of the Licanius Trilogy by acclaimed epic fantasy author James Islington.





After a savage battle, the Boundary is whole again-but it may be too late. Banes now stalk the lands of Andarra, and the Venerate have gathered their armies for a final, crushing blow.





In Ilin Illan, Wirr fights to maintain a precarious alliance between Andarra’s factions of power. And with dark forces closing in on the capital, if he cannot succeed, the war is lost.





Imprisoned and alone in a strange land, Davian is pitted against the remaining Venerate. As he desperately tries to keep them from undoing Asha’s sacrifice, he struggles to come to terms with his own path and all he has learned about Caeden, the friend he chose to set free.





Finally, Caeden is confronted with the reality of a plan laid centuries ago-heartbroken at how it started and devastated by how it must end.