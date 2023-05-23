Father’s Day Books to Read Together

Go to Hachette Book Group home

Make this Father’s Day special by sharing the gift of reading! Celebrate Father’s Day with any father-like figure in your life with these books that will bring your family together. Create lasting memories the Father’s Day with our curated recommendations.

Dada, Daddy, DAD! – Books to Gift This Father's Day

Dads are real-life superheroes! From bandaging boo-boos and scaring away monsters, to braiding hair and making the perfect ice cream sundae, dads can do anything. Father’s Day is a time to celebrate fathers and father-figures, and the unbreakable bonds they share with those they love. My dad helped me learn to read and we read…
Running Press: Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

Gifts from the World of Pop Culture View title 850081 View title 1069748 View title 919823 View title 1186410 View title 1033358 View title 1197101 View title 1159787 View title 1186496 View title 1144512 For Film Fanatics View title 1238773 View title 1251396 View title 1064111 View title 1144507 View title 1001699 View title 785821…
Books for Daddy & Me Reading Time

Father-child time is often expected to be more active and outdoorsy. However, quieter and calmer quality dad time is just as important, if not more so. Reading together is a wonderful way to get to know how your child thinks and to explore their imagination. Of course, it also has the benefit of improving their…
10 Dad Books to Celebrate Father’s Day

With Father’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to break out the smiles and hugs, to praise the ones who make every day a happier and safer place. To help you celebrate, here are 10 perfect books to share with the fathers and father figures in all our lives.
