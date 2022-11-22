Ray Rachlin, LM, CPM (they/she) is a midwife and founder of Refuge Midwifery, licensed in the state of New Jersey since 2017. Ray earned their BS in Midwifery at Birthingway College of Midwifery in 2016, and is a member of the Queer and Transgender Midwives Association.



Marea Goodman, LM, CPM (she/her) is a midwife, writer, and founder of Restore Midwifery. She earned her midwifery degree from the National Midwifery Institute, and has been licensed by the California Medical Board since 2015. She lives in Santa Cruz, California with her three children and her wife, who is also a midwife.