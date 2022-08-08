Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Baby Making for Everybody
Family Building and Fertility for LGBTQ+ and Solo Parents
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
What to Expect Before You’re Expecting for people growing families outside the heterosexual nuclear family model, Baby Making for Everybody is a friendly, straightforward guide to fertility for LGBTQ+ and solo parents who want to have kids but don’t know where to start.
In Baby Making for Everybody, queer millennial midwives Ray Rachlin and Marea Goodman use their professional expertise to demystify the dizzying process of pursuing parenthood as queer and solo people, offering detailed, gender-affirming, body-positive advice on topics including:
- Fertility tracking for people with uteruses
- Choosing a sperm donor, egg donor, or surrogate
- Legal considerations for LGBTQ+ families
- Navigating pregnancy and gender identity
- IUI, ICI, and IVF procedures
- Foster parenting and adoption
- Miscarriage and infertility
The result is a much-needed compassionate step-by-step guide for every aspect of the complicated, messy, and glorious process of building a family. Combining practical information with personal narratives and first-person community wisdom, this book provides prospective parents with the information they need to grow their families.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use