Erica George
Erica George is a writer of young adult fiction. She is a graduate of The College of New Jersey with degrees in both English and education, and is currently an MFA student at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She resides in northern New Jersey, but spends her summers soaking up the salty sea air on Cape Cod.Read More
By the Author
Words Composed of Sea and Sky
This modern summer romance set on Cape Cod features two young adult poets divided by centuries. Michaela Dunn, living on present day Cape Cod, dreams…