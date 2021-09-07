In the Blue

An emotional and tender picture book that accessibly explores depression within a family, through the use of color.



I've always been my dad's little sunspot.

But one day, his world was no longer bright and yellow—it was a deep, dark blue.



As one father embarks on an emotional journey, his daughter will navigate life lived in and around his depression. Most days the sun won’t be able to peek through the clouds. But with each new wave of change, love will always bond them together.

This poignant and important story, with its use of color to indicate the ups and downs of one family's emotions, is an accessible way to discuss mental illness with young readers.