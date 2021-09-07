Erin Hourigan
Erin Hourigan is an author and illustrator who lives in Portland, Oregon. In high school, Erin first learned of her dad’s clinical depression. As she grew up and embarked on her own emotional journey, she wanted to make a book that could spark conversations in families who may not always talk about such big emotions. In the Blue is her author-illustrator debut. Erin invites you to visit her at erinhourigan.com.
