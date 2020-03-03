Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bedtime for Superheroes

Superheroes meet bedtime in this fun, entertaining, and sleepy time picture book for young kids fighting the bedtime routine.

Being a superhero is hard work! Fighting evil, catching bad guys, saving the day, and it’s messy too! After a long day of being a superhero, even the best superhero has to take a bath, wash their superhero clothes, and rest up for another day of saving the world. With punchy words, bouncing lines, and a whole lot of respect for the hard work superheroes do, this is a great bedtime read for all kinds of superhero kids.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: November 3rd 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762469734

