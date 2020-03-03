Katherine Locke

Katherine Locke is a co-editor and contributor to It’s a Whole Spiel and a contributor to Unbroken: 13 Stories about Disabled Teens. Their debut YA novel, The Girl with the Red Balloon, was a 2018 Sydney Taylor Honor Book and a Paste Magazine Best YA of 2017 pick. They’ve worked as a college tour guide, nanny, and safety manager on a mushroom farm. Katherine lives and writes in Philadelphia.



Rayanne Vieira is an illustrator from Brazil. She graduated in 2017 with a degree in Animation and Digital Arts. She likes to illustrate colorful and whimsical stories. When she’s not working, she likes to read comics, bake different kinds of pastries, and watch cartoons.