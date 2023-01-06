Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Nicole Melleby
Nicole Melleby, a New Jersey native, is the author of highly praised middle-grade books, including the Lambda Literary finalist Hurricane Season. She lives with her wife and their cat, whose need for attention oddly aligns with Nicole’s writing schedule.Read More
Alexandra Colombo was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, and attended secondary school in Italy, where she specialized in scientific studies and then studied at the Milan European Institute of Design, receiving a degree in illustration. Alexandra loves drawing, writing poetry, and walking in the woods.
Alexandra Colombo was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, and attended secondary school in Italy, where she specialized in scientific studies and then studied at the Milan European Institute of Design, receiving a degree in illustration. Alexandra loves drawing, writing poetry, and walking in the woods.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sunny and Oswaldo
A moving story of friendship, family, and the importance of empathy from award-winning author Nicole Melleby, expertly rendered with vibrant, expressive illustrations from Alexandra Colombo.Sunny…