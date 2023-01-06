Nicole Melleby

Nicole Melleby, a New Jersey native, is the author of highly praised middle-grade books, including the Lambda Literary finalist Hurricane Season. She lives with her wife and their cat, whose need for attention oddly aligns with Nicole’s writing schedule.



Alexandra Colombo was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, and attended secondary school in Italy, where she specialized in scientific studies and then studied at the Milan European Institute of Design, receiving a degree in illustration. Alexandra loves drawing, writing poetry, and walking in the woods.