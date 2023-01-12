In the Role of Brie Hutchens...

"Melleby paints Brie as a recognizable teen: authentic in her self-centeredness and sympathetic in her attempts to embrace her identity. Brie’s anxiety over her faith, as well as how to come out to her loved ones, is wrenching and genuine in this accomplished, leisurely paced read."

—Publishers Weekly, starred review



“A nuanced exploration of how to reconcile faith and identity. Melleby's clear, honest voice expertly captures the frustration, awkwardness, and fear of being vulnerable—as well as the potential rewards. This funny, tender, and heart-wrenching story will have readers calling for an encore.”

—Kirkus Reviews, starred review



“The story honestly conveys Brie's confusion about her sexuality, while at the same time, moves plotlines to the next level by also delving into the way the family's Catholicism affects events. Younger teens questioning their sexuality—or faith—will find much to ponder here.”

—Booklist



“Chapter openings describing events from soap operas—the one strong interest she shares with her mom—underscore how dramatic the events feel to Brie, as well as the fact that, though she’s realized something new about herself, she’s still the same person.”

—The Horn Book



"Her struggles and those of her family seem authentic, their interactions realistic, and Brie’s desire to be really seen and loved for who she is will ring true with many middle school readers."

—School Library Journal



“This middle grade book is really a great coming out story. It does not all go smoothly, and Brie has a lot of challenges that she has made for herself, but it's truly heartfelt and genuine. Readers who may be dealing with the same situation will find pieces of themselves in Brie's story. The process is all too real (over and over again) with reactions running the gamut. Brie is passionate and still learning, and her story is overall full of angst and charm… Overall, a captivating and charming middle grade contemporary.”

—YA Book Central