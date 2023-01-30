Queer Eye Slumber Party Magic!

Description

Join the Fab Five in a group hug as they help one kid love himself for who he is in this officially licensed picture book with Queer Eye.



The Fab Five—Karamo, Antoni, Bobby, Tan, and Jonathan—all have fabulous talents. When they meet a young boy, Mason, who is feeling fearful of inviting friends to a birthday slumber party, the Fab Five embark on a mission to help Mason build self-confidence and to prepare for the most amazing sleepover possible. Karamo helps Mason embrace his love of magic; Antoni shares his favorite baking tips so Mason can make a delicious birthday cake; Bobby and Mason revamp his bedroom to let his personality shine; Tan glams up Mason’s pajamas; and Jonathan offers amazing tips for making Mason look the part of a magician. Mason’s self-love and confidence grow with the help of his five new friends in this inspiring, fun, and delightful picture book officially licensed with Queer Eye.



Copyright © 2023 Scout Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.