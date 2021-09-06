Mark Ceilley

Mark Ceilley earned his MFA in writing for children and young adults from Hamline University. He's written for Spider magazine and has served as a judge for the Minnesota Book Awards. He's an active member of SCBWI and is a reading intervention teacher in St. Paul, MN, where he lives with his husband. This is his first picture book.



Rachel Smoka-Richardson earned her MFA in writing for children and young adults, from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is a member of SCBWI and has served as a judge for the Minnesota Book Awards. She is the General Management Assistant at the Guthrie Theater and lives in Minneapolis, MN< with her pilot husband Dan and their two sweet rescue dogs, Charlotte and Hazel. This is her first picture book.



Stephanie Laberis is a California-based artist and RISD alumna, specializing in kidlit illustration and character design for animation. Her childhood spent in the woods of New England sparked her love for animals and the natural world, a favorite subject of her artwork. When she's not drawing, Steph volunteers at her local wildlife hospital or spends quality time with her beloved cats, rats, and mice.



