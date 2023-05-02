Orders over $45 ship FREE

Queer Eye: You Are Fabulous
Queer Eye: You Are Fabulous

A Fill-In Book

by Lauren Emily Whalen

On Sale

May 2, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762482672

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Reality, Game Shows & Talk Shows

Description

Show your friends and loved ones how fabulous they are with this DIY fill-in-the-blank gift book inspired by Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo from Queer Eye

Let your loved ones know—the Queer Eye way—just how much they mean to you with this unique and customizable fill-in-the-blank book. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of charming, memorable, and encouraging expressions of affection for your favorite friend or significant other. This officially licensed book also features full-color photos from the series throughout. 

© 2023 Scout Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What's Inside

