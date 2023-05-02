Queer Eye: You Are Fabulous

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 2, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Show your friends and loved ones how fabulous they are with this DIY fill-in-the-blank gift book inspired by Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Antoni, and Karamo from Queer Eye.



Let your loved ones know—the Queer Eye way—just how much they mean to you with this unique and customizable fill-in-the-blank book. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of charming, memorable, and encouraging expressions of affection for your favorite friend or significant other. This officially licensed book also features full-color photos from the series throughout.



© 2023 Scout Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.