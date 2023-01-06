Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Sunny and Oswaldo
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A moving story of friendship, family, and the importance of empathy from award-winning author Nicole Melleby, expertly rendered with vibrant, expressive illustrations from Alexandra Colombo.
Sunny does not like cats—especially Oswaldo. He’s cranky and mean.
Sunny’s dad loves Oswaldo. She does not understand why.
When Oswaldo doesn’t come home one day, Sunny is happy. But her dad is sad.
Sunny wants her dad to be happy, so she helps him look for Oswaldo.
But can Sunny and Oswaldo ever get along?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use