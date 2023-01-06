Free shipping on $35+

Sunny and Oswaldo
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sunny and Oswaldo

by Nicole Melleby

Illustrated by Alexandra Colombo

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Feb 7, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781643750958

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cats

Description

A moving story of friendship, family, and the importance of empathy from award-winning author Nicole Melleby, expertly rendered with vibrant, expressive illustrations from Alexandra Colombo.

Sunny does not like cats—especially Oswaldo. He’s cranky and mean.

Sunny’s dad loves Oswaldo. She does not understand why.

When Oswaldo doesn’t come home one day, Sunny is happy. But her dad is sad.

Sunny wants her dad to be happy, so she helps him look for Oswaldo.

But can Sunny and Oswaldo ever get along?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less