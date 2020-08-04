Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Secret Life of Bananyas
An official guide to the Crunchyroll anime Bananya that explores the secret lives and antics of its adorable characters!Read More
Based on the hit anime Bananya, this is the official guide will take you on an adventure into the secret world of the kitties who live in bananas. With full color illustrations, this guide has everything that you need to know about the show and all of its characters including an identification guide, playful advice facts, and memories of past adventures. Nya!
