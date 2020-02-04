Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A. J. Sass
A. J. Sass is a writer, editor, and occasional mentor. A long-time figure skater, he has passed his U.S. Figure Skating Senior Moves in the Field and Free Skate tests, medaled twice at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships, and currently dabbles in ice dance. When he’s not exploring the world as much as possible, A. J. lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his boyfriend and two cats who act like dogs. Ana on the Edge is his first novel.Read More
By the Author
Ana on the Edge
For fans of George and Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World, a heartfelt story about a nonbinary character navigating a binary world.Twelve-year-old Ana-Marie Jin, the…