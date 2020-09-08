Raakhee Mirchandani

Raakhee Mirchandani is an award-winning writer and editor and the author of Super Satya Saves the Day. When she isn’t writing, Raakhee is either organizing her book shelves, running races to raise money for kids with cancer, or styling her very curly hair with new oils and potions. She lives in Hoboken, New Jersey, with her husband and daughter, the inspiration for Hair Twins. She invites you to follow her on Twitter @Raakstar and on Instagram @RaakstarWrites.



Holly Hatam is the illustrator of the #1 New York Times bestselling Dear Girl and Dear Boy, as well as Unicorns Are Real, Made by Maxine, and Jack (Not Jackie). She loves hugging trees, drinking tea, sniffing books, music, animations and most importantly, unicorns. She invites you to be transported into her magical world by visiting hollyhatam.com.



