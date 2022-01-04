My Diwali Light
My Diwali Light

by Raakhee Mirchandani

Illustrated by Supriya Kelkar

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316339339

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Other, Religious

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A charming holiday story following one girl’s family as they celebrate their Diwali traditions with the ones they love.

Devi loves the Diwali season. It’s a time to wear her favorite red bindi and eat samosas until she bursts! Makemithai and design rangoli with her Papa. And paint diyas with her nani—a reminder to shine her light brightly all year long. 

This joyful story, with vibrant collage illustrations, follows one girl’s Diwali traditions as her family celebrates their favorite holiday with the ones they love. 

