“Dawn Dais bravely goes where other baby books don't…. She spills the truth about everything from breastfeeding to getting along with your partner post-baby” – Parents Magazine
There comes a time in every new mother's life when she finds herself staring at her screaming, smelly "bundle of joy" and wishing someone had told her that her house would reek of vomit, or that she shouldn't buy the cute onesies with a thousand impossible buttons, or that she might cry more than the baby.
Best-selling author Dawn Dais, mother of two tiny terrors, is convinced that there is a reason for this lack of preparedness. She believes that a vast conspiracy exists to hide the horrific truth about parenting from doe-eyed expectant mothers who might otherwise abandon their babies in hospitals and run for it. Eschewing the adorableness that oozes out of other parenting books, Dais offers real advice from real moms-along with hilarious anecdotes, clever tips, and the genuine encouragement every mom needs in order to survive the first year of parenthood. The Sh!t No One Tells You is a must-have companion for every new mother's sleepless nights and poop-filled days.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Babies are wonderful -- we all agree. Can we also acknowledge that bringing home that first bundle of joy is one of the hardest things you'll ever do? Dawn Dais bravely goes where other baby books don't in her wisecracking new release called The Sh!t No One Tells You. She spills the truth about everything from breastfeeding to getting along with your partner post-baby. Pregnant women who want an honest peek inside what's to come will be convinced to nap while they still can, and moms with kids will laugh out loud at Dais's quirky insights and strong opinions."
—Parents magazine
"Having a baby is magical, amazing, and beautiful. It's also super hard and sometimes (especially on
sleepless nights) a seemingly impossible challenge. As the title, uh, delicately puts it, this book covers all the sh!t that no one tells you so you can actually survive your baby's first blissful/crazy year."
sleepless nights) a seemingly impossible challenge. As the title, uh, delicately puts it, this book covers all the sh!t that no one tells you so you can actually survive your baby's first blissful/crazy year."
"From poop to post-partum depression, she presents a no-holds-barred look at all of the changes and challenges that new moms and dads can face, along with the three little words every infant-toting parent wants to hear: It gets better."
—Parade
"Let's face it: there's a lot of shit that happens when you become a parent that you have to find out for yourself, especially in that first year. This brilliant book will cover it all."
—Scary Mommy
"The Sh!t No One Tells You took me right back to those first weeks of new motherhood -- truly the most empowering and frustrating (and frightening!) of times. With heartfelt encouragement and insight, Dawn Dais is a must-read for first-time moms."
—Rebecca Woolf, author of Rockabye: From Wild to Child
"Dais and her team of MOFLs (moms on the front lines) guide parents (moms, especially) through the first 52 weeks of your child's life with honesty, clarity, humor, complaints and encouragement on a myriad of important subjects from breastfeeding, endless crying and vaccinating to relationship problems, loss of freedom and inaccurate Facebook statuses ("OMG, I love my life!")."
—Kirsten Ott Palladino, EquallyFamily.com
"Humorous revelations offer insight into a natural process that can and often does completely overwhelm the mother... An amusing and accurate examination of life with an infant."
—Kirkus Reviews
