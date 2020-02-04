Mary Winn Heider once worked on a train in Alaska, and that is the closest she’s ever been to the North Pole (so far). She is also the author of a middle grade novel, The Mortification of Fovea Munson. Mary Winn has an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and she lives in Chicago, Illinois.



Christian Cornia is a character designer, illustrator, and comic artist. He teaches character design at the Scuola Internazionale di Comics of Reggio Emilia. He is also part of the Italian community of Urban Sketchers. He has created artwork and characters for many publishers, advertisers, video games, and role-playing games. He lives in Modena, Italy.









