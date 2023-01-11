Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Kids Cook Dinner
23 Healthy, Budget-Friendly Meals from the Best-Selling Cooking Class Series
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It's kids' cooking night—and they’re in charge of making dinner! This selection of 25 easy, budget-friendly dinner recipes from the best-selling Cooking Class series teaches kids how to make tasty, healthy meals with easy-to-follow step-by-step photos. The recipes feature a range of kid favorites, including Popcorn Chicken, Easy Cheesy Quesadillas, Pasta with Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella, Black Beans & Rice, Pizza, Meatballs with Creamy Sauce, Super Sliders, and Supper Salad have been specially selected for their budget-friendliness (averaging $2 a serving) and use of easy-to-find pantry staples, as well as their nutritional value. With instructions on basic cooking skills, like chopping vegetables and stir-frying, grocery shopping, and kitchen safety, Kids Cook Dinner offers aspiring chefs ages 8 to 12 everything they need to know to successfully—and proudly—put a healthy, homecooked meal on the table that the whole family will love.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"With 23 recipes and excellent supplemental information, this cookbook covers all the bases for aspiring young chefs. Before getting to the recipes, 13 pages are dedicated to reviewing cooking rules, including safety, prep work, and measuring, as well as helpful meal planning and nutritional tips. Clear and easy-to-follow recipes include step-by-step instructions with photos, as well as serving suggestions and a photograph of the finished product. Recipes range in difficulty from a simple four-ingredient quesadilla to more labor-intensive homemade pizzas and meat dishes. Young chefs will find options beyond typical American cuisine, including chicken satay, tabbouleh, shakshuka, and more. When relevant, some recipes include an additional how-to section, i.e., “how to cut an avocado.” VERDICT Helpful supplemental information and a wide variety of kid-friendly recipes make this a great juvenile cookbook addition."—School Library Journal