Discover the beauty of the undersea world and the loving relationship between father and child in this lushly illustrated picture book.



Tiny Blue is very small, but he has lots of big, big questions: How old is the ocean? Do starfish live in the sky? Is there sand on the moon? Tiny Blue thinks his papa is very wise and must know the answers to everything! But can Papa answer perhaps the biggest question of them all: What is love? Perfectly capturing the curious nature of young children, Papa Loves You, Tiny Blue is a beautiful exploration of nature and a heartwarming tale of the love between parent and child.

