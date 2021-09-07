Jo Empson

Jo Empson lives in Wiltshire, England, and graduated from Cambridge School of Art with a Master’s degree in children’s book illustration. Her background as a graphic designer has had a great influence on her work, and she especially loves children's book’s created by former designers, such as the great Eric Carle.

Jo’s illustrations are inspired by nature, which she expresses through the use of texture and movement with a strong sense of shape, color, and design. She loves playing with color as a form of visual narrative, and her abiding wish is to produce beautiful books with depth and meaning. She is never happier than when she is swept away in storytelling—in all its aspects—whether it be writing, illustrating or reading a favorite picture book (which she still does every night!).