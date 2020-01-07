Dusti Bowling

Dusti Bowling is the author of Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus, 24 Hours in Nowhere, and Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus (all from Sterling Children’s Books), which earned seven starred reviews between them and were Junior Library Guild Selections. Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus won the Reading the West Award for children’s books. It was also an Indie Next Pick, selected as Denver’s One Book, and featured on the Library of Congress’s 52 Great Reads list and many other “best of” lists, including Chicago Public Library, Bank Street (starred), Southwest Books of the Year, A Mighty Girl, Nerdy Book Club, and more. Dusti holds a B.S. in Psychology and lives in Arizona with her husband, three daughters, a dozen tarantulas, a gopher snake named Burrito, a king snake name Death Noodle, and a cockatiel named Gandalf the Grey.