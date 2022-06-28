Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The ChopChop Family Cookbook
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The ChopChop Family Cookbook

Real Food to Cook and Eat Together; 250 Super-Delicious, Nutritious Recipes

by Sally Sampson

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635865264

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Cooking With Kids

Description

This colorful, easy-to-follow, beginner cookbook from ChopChop Family magazine, a James Beard award-winning publication with a mission to get families to cook real food together, features more than 250 recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Specially designed to appeal to both adults and kids in budget- and time-strapped families, the recipes include favorites like Overnight Oatmeal, Double Vegetable Fried Rice, Free-Form Lasagna, and One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream, along with simple cooking and meal-prep instructions. The book is packed with inspiring introductions to popular whole foods, such as All About Carrots (or Broccoli or Kale!); kitchen skills, such as How to Chop an Onion or Cook Rice (and why brown rice is better than white rice); Mix & Match charts (sandwiches, smoothies, and beyond); and nutrition sidebars (What Are Omega-3’s Anyway?). Every page of this rich resource is designed to help families develop the know-how and confidence to cook with whole foods and enjoy the many benefits of making and eating homemade meals together.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less