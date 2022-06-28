The ChopChop Family Cookbook

Description

This colorful, easy-to-follow, beginner cookbook from ChopChop Family magazine, a James Beard award-winning publication with a mission to get families to cook real food together, features more than 250 recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Specially designed to appeal to both adults and kids in budget- and time-strapped families, the recipes include favorites like Overnight Oatmeal, Double Vegetable Fried Rice, Free-Form Lasagna, and One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream, along with simple cooking and meal-prep instructions. The book is packed with inspiring introductions to popular whole foods, such as All About Carrots (or Broccoli or Kale!); kitchen skills, such as How to Chop an Onion or Cook Rice (and why brown rice is better than white rice); Mix & Match charts (sandwiches, smoothies, and beyond); and nutrition sidebars (What Are Omega-3’s Anyway?). Every page of this rich resource is designed to help families develop the know-how and confidence to cook with whole foods and enjoy the many benefits of making and eating homemade meals together.



This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

