Sally Sampson
Sally Sampson is the founder and president of the award-winning ChopChop: The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families which reaches three million families nationwide and in 23 countries. She is the author or coauthor of 26 cookbooks, including ChopChop: The Kids’ Guide to Cooking Real Food with Your Family, The Olives Table (with Todd English), The $50 Dinner Party, and Souped Up! She has contributed to numerous publications, including The New York Times, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, The Boston Globe, and Cooks Illustrated. She lives in Belmont, MA.
